20 Funny Photos That Perfectly Capture Life In Each Of These States

The United States of America: the land of the free, the home of the brave, and the place of many, many state stereotypes. And while pigeonholing people tends to lead to exaggerations, there’s always some truth in typecasting. After all, they wouldn’t be stereotypes otherwise. So, if you’ve ever wondered what life is like for people living in a different state, take a look through these images. Just don’t blame us if you don’t agree with your own…
20. Alaska
Alaska boasts around 30,000 brown bears, so, chances are, this is a common sight in the northernmost of the 50 states. Still, we’re not quite sure whether these two upright beasts are fighting or just leaning in for a hug. Either way, the onlookers don’t seem too concerned. It’s just another day in Alaska.
19. Arizona
Arizona is basically perpetually on fire, so it’s no wonder signs like this have popped up. Indeed, with thousands of wildland fires every year, residents have to be extra careful around flammable substances and gases, like methane. Hold it in, folks.
