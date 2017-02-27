20 Gifts From Grandmas That Would Be Sweet If They Weren’t So Strange

ADVERTISEMENT

Grandmas are the best. After all, they seem to have an instinct that tells them when you need cheering up, don’t they? And there’s no better way to cheer someone up than sending them a thoughtful, much-needed gift. Unfortunately, however, age can catch up with our grannies, and sometimes – even with the best of intentions – they can fall a little out of touch with the realities of young lives. Here are some of our favorite adorably weird gifts from grandmas, starting with some crooked crochet…

The time and effort that must have gone into this amazing shark blanket is just astonishing. However, it’s a real shame that Granny didn’t think through the fin placement more carefully. Still, anyone who uses it will at least appear very pleased to see you.

This is Brody Jonas Dean – B.J.D. He claims that his grandma made an adorable mistake by thinking that this T-shirt was just too good a coincidence. We prefer to think that grandma was simply being a not-too-subtle wingman.

