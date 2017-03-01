When This Guy’s Wife Dragged Him Through Ikea, He Documented His Hysterical Existential Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

Visiting Ikea can be a traumatic experience. After all, every outlet of the Swedish furniture store is essentially a giant one-way footpath, so, once you’re in, there’s no getting out without completing a lap of the entire thing. It’s no surprise, then, that many people are reluctant to return. That was exactly how this husband felt. He was dragged there by his wife for reasons that he couldn’t understand. And the hilarious existential crisis he suffered as a result is something that we can all relate to.

Nathanael Showalter lives in Maryland with his wife, Johanna. He runs operation at a startup, Hover Solutions, which specializes in drone technology. And on February 26, 2017, he was dragged to Ikea by Johanna, without knowing exactly why.

ADVERTISEMENT

For one thing, despite having fully furnished their apartment, the Showalters were returning to the store. At first, he assumed that they might be there for lunch, an event that ends in Nathanael staining his pants, “As is tradition,” he notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT