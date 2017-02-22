20 Hilarious Dogs On Tumblr Who Are Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Your Face

By Chris Wharfe
February 22, 2017
Image: via The Slightly Warped Website / via The Slightly Warped Website

Unfortunately, there’s plenty going on in the world at the moment to put a downer on things. But no matter where we’re from, how old we are, or our outlook on life, there’s never a time when we won’t enjoy the antics of a hilarious dog. And what’s better than one? Twenty, of course. So if you’re in need of cheering up, these crazy canines are sure to put a smile on your face.

Image: via Pinterest

Dogs can have birthdays too, you know. Just don’t feed them cake. And while you might say they have no idea what’s going on, just look at this precious pup’s beaming face and say it isn’t worth it. You’d need a heart of stone.

Image: via Imgur/LiverLips82

This little guy’s bringing new meaning to the word “sheepdog.” And we don’t think the actual sheep have clocked on yet, either, which just makes the whole situation even more hilarious. Except for that one at the front, that is. He’s definitely on to something…

