20 Laugh-Out-Loud Notes Left By Parents For Their Kids

There’s no getting around it: parenting is often serious business, after all, kids can get up to all sorts of mischief. That’s why it’s important that there’s a parental figure there to steer them in the right direction. Every now and then, though, moms and dads need to see the funny side – even when their kids don’t. These hilarious notes, then, prove that parents have a sense of humor too.

Somehow, we don’t think this guy’s kids will be leaving a messy kitchen behind anytime soon. After all, it’s one thing being threatened with having your internet access revoked. But it’s another thing entirely when that threat comes from Liam Neeson’s character in Taken, because that guy is scary as hell.

Another classic #Dadfact. This one joins the ranks of “The T.V. only works when it rains,” and “Santa prefers Doritos and beer to milk and cookies.” Once we’re grown up, it all seems so obvious. But at a young and impressionable age, you can’t blame a kid for worrying about unicorns.

