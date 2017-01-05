ADVERTISEMENT

Long gone are the days when you could stick a carrot in a vaguely spherical mound of snow and call it a snowman. In 2017, it’s time to get artistic. These 20 amazingly creative snowmen are a surefire way to stave off those winter blues – whether they’re hilarious, terrifying… or both.

Even if you usually pick up hitchhikers, you’ll probably want to steer clear of this guy. Unless you’re prepared to roll down the windows and turn the air conditioning up, chances are he’s going to turn your car into a swimming pool.

This is basically the saddest scene we’ve ever seen. The rest of the family standing by and watching is heartbreaking. Until you remember they’re only snowmen, of course. Then it’s pretty hilarious. Just don’t ask us how they made the “blood”…

