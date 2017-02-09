20 Horrendous Retro Recipes That Are So Bizarre, You May Just Have To Try Them

The culinary world is a fast-moving beast. In fact, food trends come in and out of fashion quicker than you can say “avocado on toast.” And while there are plenty you might miss, there are also some recipes we’re very glad to have seen the back of. So if you’re reading this on your lunch break, you might want to put down your sandwich: things are about to get gross. Indeed, these 20 vintage recipes will make you question what the chefs of years gone by were thinking.
We’re not sure what’s weirdest about this recipe. Is it the horrible mix of prunes and marshmallows mashed up with walnuts and ice cream? Or is it the fact that the “California Prune Advisory Bureau” is apparently a real organization?
Here’s a combo we never thought we’d have to erase from our minds. And while retro food might be making a comeback, we doubt anyone will be rushing to pair their meat with pears. Indeed, it sounds a little fruity for even the most outlandish tastes.
20 TV Characters Who Disappeared From Our Screens With Absolutely No Explanation
When This Paralyzed Cat Met A Kitten Just Like Her, It Was The Start Of An Adorable Friendship
20 Disney Dining Hacks That Uncle Walt Wouldn’t Want You To Know
This Stray Cat Approached A Policeman In The Street And Led Him To The Most Beautiful Surprise
Here’s How Michael Jordan Has Spent His Billion-Dollar Fortune
20 Handsome Celebrity Dads Whose Sons Are Even More Smokin’
This Boy Kept Hijacking Mom’s Sewing Machine – But When Dad Saw What He’d Done It Was Heartbreaking
In July 1945 The Empire State Building Was Cloaked In Dense Fog When Suddenly Disaster Struck
During WWI A Mysterious Band Of Warriors Reported Up For Duty Clad In Armor From Another Millennium
After Mom’s Desperate Appeal To Save Her Son, His Dying Dad Got To See A Life-Changing Surgery
19 Astonishing Secrets You Didn’t Know About The Ancient Mayans
Rescuers Got A Call About A Puppy Who’d Been Abandoned And Left To Freeze Locked In A Cage