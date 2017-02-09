20 Horrendous Retro Recipes That Are So Bizarre, You May Just Have To Try Them

ADVERTISEMENT

The culinary world is a fast-moving beast. In fact, food trends come in and out of fashion quicker than you can say “avocado on toast.” And while there are plenty you might miss, there are also some recipes we’re very glad to have seen the back of. So if you’re reading this on your lunch break, you might want to put down your sandwich: things are about to get gross. Indeed, these 20 vintage recipes will make you question what the chefs of years gone by were thinking.

We’re not sure what’s weirdest about this recipe. Is it the horrible mix of prunes and marshmallows mashed up with walnuts and ice cream? Or is it the fact that the “California Prune Advisory Bureau” is apparently a real organization?

Here’s a combo we never thought we’d have to erase from our minds. And while retro food might be making a comeback, we doubt anyone will be rushing to pair their meat with pears. Indeed, it sounds a little fruity for even the most outlandish tastes.

