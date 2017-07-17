Here’s Just How Much The Internet Has Changed Since 2007

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no doubting that we’ve come an awfully long way in the last ten years. In the grand scheme of things, a decade isn’t a very long time for a society to advance – but the age of technology is a totally different beast. And nowhere is this rate of change embodied more clearly than the internet, where the world of yesterday – that is, 2007 – is almost unrecognizable. Prepare for an eye-opening trip down memory lane…

Emojis in 2007

Back when emojis were still being confused with emoticons, these little yellow guys were a lot more expressive. Or at least, their exaggerated features sure made it seem that way. Just look at how much cheekier that wink is, for instance. Or the size of those tears. Clearly, we were a lot less emotionally repressed in 2007.

Emojis in 2017

While the modern yellow emojis are a little more subdued, there’s no denying the range and complexity of our pictorial expressions in 2017. Yes, you can even use emojis to tell people you’re in the shower, are using chopsticks for the first time, or have accidentally turned into a zebra. We’re through the looking glass here, people.

