20 Hysterical Design Fails You Won’t Believe Somebody Actually Let Happen

Design isn’t the easiest field in which to work. After all, when your incredible creative vision is eventually turned into something practical, the end result isn’t always what you had originally had in mind. But that doesn’t excuse the following abominations. And whether they’re peculiar product packaging or abysmal advertisements, these unbelievable design fails will have you howling with laughter.

What is this, a camper mat for magazines? Okay, you could probably convince us that the model is sat to the side so that we can see the mat properly. But then why not just put him on a second mat, instead of on the bare grass?

You know the old adage: when life gives you lemons, make orange juice. Or presumably, that’s what they say in whatever parallel universe this ad exists in. As there’s no way someone let this atrocity of a design flaw slip by in our reality, right?

