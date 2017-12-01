Design isn’t the easiest field in which to work. After all, when your incredible creative vision is eventually turned into something practical, the end result isn’t always what you had originally had in mind. But that doesn’t excuse the following abominations. And whether they’re peculiar product packaging or abysmal advertisements, these unbelievable design fails will have you howling with laughter.
What is this, a camper mat for magazines? Okay, you could probably convince us that the model is sat to the side so that we can see the mat properly. But then why not just put him on a second mat, instead of on the bare grass?
You know the old adage: when life gives you lemons, make orange juice. Or presumably, that’s what they say in whatever parallel universe this ad exists in. As there’s no way someone let this atrocity of a design flaw slip by in our reality, right?
-
A Father Was Digging His Family's Car Out Of The Snow When He Made A Fatal Error
-
20 Hysterical Design Fails You Won’t Believe Somebody Actually Let Happen
-
This Struggling Mother Was So Shocked By Ellen’s Surprise That Crew Had To Rush To Her Side
-
When This Flight Attendant Heard A Strange Voice On The Intercom, She Dashed To The Front In Shock
-
An Airline Has Hired The Guy Who Shot Windows' Iconic Wallpaper – And He's Worked His Magic Again
-
Doctors Say Wearing Headphones Too Often Can Cause An Unpleasant Everyday Skin Problem In Your Ears
-
This Pregnant Mother Posed With 20,000 Bees On Her Belly. Now She’s Shared Some Heartbreaking News
-
Three Days After Thieves Stole A Little Girl’s Puppy, The Family Saw A Shape Moving By The Kennel
-
The Man Who Played Barney The Dinosaur Has Finally Revealed Himself
-
Puff Daddy Has Had Yet Another Name Change, And You’ll Never Guess What He’s Calling Himself Now
-
Mysterious Loud Booms Have Been Heard Across The Globe – And Now They've Rocked Colorado
-
Scientists Have Discovered Why Corals Are Eating Plastic, And It Could Have A Devastating Impact