20 Incredibly Unlikely Events That It’s Hard To Believe Actually Happened

Some people would have you believe that there’s no such thing as coincidence. But how else do you explain some of the incredibly unlikely events that happen every day, all around the world? Indeed, coincidence is basically the only way we can make sense of these bizarre goings-on, from the guy who found his own wallet two decades on, to some weirdly appropriate license plates.

20. This matching butterfly

Is this butterfly actually super intelligent, or is it just a coincidence that it’s happened to land on a picture of itself? We’ll never know for sure, but it’s nice to think that it was just trying to help out this nature lover by pointing itself out on the chart.

19. This debit card

This guy probably thought he was living in some kind of temporal loop after finding half of a debit card while on vacation in Greece. After all, the bank, first six numbers and “valid from” date are all identical to his own, and even the name is almost exactly the same.

