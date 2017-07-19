20 Ingenious Inventions That You’ll Only Find In Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s amazing how technology makes life easier, even if it is only a little bit at a time. But in Japan that ethos has been taken to a whole other level. Indeed, these genius inventions embody all that’s great about the modern world – finding efficient, effortless solutions to problems that you never even knew you had. We apologize in advance for the amount of money that you’re about to spend on importing all these awesome items…

Burger napkins

Eating a burger in public can be pretty messy, especially considering how packed today’s meat-filled buns can be. In Japan, though, there’s an awesome solution for saving face – the burger napkin, which has a print of a mouth on its opposite side, so you can chow down without shame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customizable floor mats

Doing things at floor level is a way of life in Japan, so anything to make that more comfortable is obviously welcome. However, we reckon that this customizable floor mat – which can fold into all manner of tables, desks, backrests and more – would be awesome pretty much anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT