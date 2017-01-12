ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Imgur / Imgur/SincerelyYours
By now, the world has pretty much gotten used to the fact that selfies are a thing. But sometimes, you’ll see someone trying to snap a pic of themselves that just makes you question humanity all over again. These insane selfies range from the wildly inappropriate to the dangerous and the downright bizarre.

Image: Reddit/supertima
Ticking pretty much all those boxes is this icy snapshot, taken using what can only be called a literal selfie stick. Quite how the ice isn’t sinking, we’ll never know – nor how they even got there in the first place. Either way, you’ve got to be pretty mad to put that much trust in a thin layer of ice.

Image: Twitter/Nathan Phelps
An emergency landing is generally a time to hold your loved ones close and pray to your chosen deity for a positive outcome. And it’s not a time to start taking selfies. However, that’s exactly what Nathan Phelps and his partner did during a flight in 2014, posting the image to Twitter with the hashtag #scaredselfie. Really, they look anything but terrified, though.

