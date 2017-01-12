ADVERTISEMENT

By now, the world has pretty much gotten used to the fact that selfies are a thing. But sometimes, you’ll see someone trying to snap a pic of themselves that just makes you question humanity all over again. These insane selfies range from the wildly inappropriate to the dangerous and the downright bizarre.

Ticking pretty much all those boxes is this icy snapshot, taken using what can only be called a literal selfie stick. Quite how the ice isn’t sinking, we’ll never know – nor how they even got there in the first place. Either way, you’ve got to be pretty mad to put that much trust in a thin layer of ice.

An emergency landing is generally a time to hold your loved ones close and pray to your chosen deity for a positive outcome. And it’s not a time to start taking selfies. However, that’s exactly what Nathan Phelps and his partner did during a flight in 2014, posting the image to Twitter with the hashtag #scaredselfie. Really, they look anything but terrified, though.

