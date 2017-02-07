20 Life Hacks That Are So Boneheaded They’re Borderline Genius

ADVERTISEMENT

Life is full of annoying complications. And sometimes, you just wish you could make the little things easier. Thankfully, there are plenty of awesome life hacks out there to help you overcome these daily frustrations. While some are simply ingenious, there are a handful that are only clever because they’re so downright awful. Indeed, these 20 life hacks are so hilariously terrible that you can’t help but love them.

For instance, if you’re tired of having tennis balls lying around, here’s a more economical solution. Simply snip them in half, and you can thus double the amount held in each canister. As well as saving space, you’ll be able to carry more balls at once. Truly life-changing.

Sick of tangled earphones? No problem. Just grab a bottle of Johnson’s No More Tangles and spray away. Those earphones will be untangled in no time. In fact, we’d recommend always having a bottle to hand, just in case. You never know when you’re going to need it, after all.

Cutting onions is nobody’s favorite culinary task. Sure, they might smell and taste delicious, but your eyes have to pay a terrible price. Or rather, they did, until this genius life hack was discovered. Wrapping your face in cellophane is a surefire way to protect your precious eyesight in the kitchen.

