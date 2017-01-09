In this world, some people are just naturally loud. Some of them know about it and some of them don’t. Some have been born with a large larynx and vocal cords while some are simply a little bit deaf. Some have been brought up in a large, noisy family where they’ve had to shout to be heard, while others are just loud and proud. Whatever the reason, they may often struggle to deal with other’s perceptions of them, which are not always particularly positive… Here are 20 problems that loud people have to deal with.
20. We’re always being told to be quiet
“Ssshhhhh! Keep it down!” Don’t you just love it when someone tells you you’re too loud? No, didn’t think so. It’s not our fault that we have a big, bold personality and we like to be heard. But it can be quite offensive when other people insinuate that we’re in the wrong and that we’re disturbing others. Yes, we know we’re loud. Deal with it.
19. Quiet people are scared of us
Having someone being a bit shouty in your face can be a little uncomfortable. Indeed, the noise and the sheer hugeness of our personality often overwhelms quiet, shy types. This can make them feel unable to engage in conversation with us for fear of not being heard.
When Hitler Offered This Respected German Commander A New Title, His Response Cut Right To The Bone
This Mom’s Dog Knew Something Was Very Wrong With Her Son – And What The Pooch Did Saved His Life
Here’s What The Cast Of Charmed Look Like Ten Years After They Last Put A Spell On Us
20 Things You Had No Idea You’ve Been Using Wrong This Entire Time
This Beloved Pygmy Elephant Was Being Closely Monitored – But Then The Unthinkable Happened
When Mom Gave Birth To This Miniature Baby, Doctors Told Her She Was Too Small To Survive
These 20 Healthy Habits Aren’t As Good For You As You Think
Moments After CCTV Caught This Man On Camera, He Mysteriously Disappeared Without A Trace
This Traumatized Elephant Hadn’t Slept For An Entire Week – But Then She Found A New Bosom Buddy
When This Guy Heard A Kitten’s Desperate Cries From A Roadside, He Did All He Could To Help
20 Little-Known Facts About Captain Kangaroo That’ll Make You Want To Head Back To The Treasure House
George Michael Kept This Secret Until The Day He Died. Now It’s Out, And It’s Incredibly Moving