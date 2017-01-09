ADVERTISEMENT

In this world, some people are just naturally loud. Some of them know about it and some of them don’t. Some have been born with a large larynx and vocal cords while some are simply a little bit deaf. Some have been brought up in a large, noisy family where they’ve had to shout to be heard, while others are just loud and proud. Whatever the reason, they may often struggle to deal with other’s perceptions of them, which are not always particularly positive… Here are 20 problems that loud people have to deal with.

20. We’re always being told to be quiet

“Ssshhhhh! Keep it down!” Don’t you just love it when someone tells you you’re too loud? No, didn’t think so. It’s not our fault that we have a big, bold personality and we like to be heard. But it can be quite offensive when other people insinuate that we’re in the wrong and that we’re disturbing others. Yes, we know we’re loud. Deal with it.

19. Quiet people are scared of us

Having someone being a bit shouty in your face can be a little uncomfortable. Indeed, the noise and the sheer hugeness of our personality often overwhelms quiet, shy types. This can make them feel unable to engage in conversation with us for fear of not being heard.

