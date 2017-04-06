20 Men Who Prove Why Women Live Longer

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a fact that the average lifespan of women is longer than that of men, but have you ever stopped to wonder why? Sure, there are genetics involved as well as various common lifestyle choices, but sometimes it’s hard not to think that us guys might be bringing it on ourselves. Whether they’re cutting corners or producing terrible makeshift pieces of engineering, the men of this world can sometimes be bafflingly stupid. In fact, let’s just hope these idiots don’t end up winning a Darwin Award.

The funniest thing about this picture is surely the slight trepidation that the three goons are displaying. It’s like for the first time in the entire set-up to this potential triple death, one of them said, “Hey, doesn’t water do something to electricity?”

Sharon: “Pete! PETE!”

Pete: “What? You’ll have to speak up! I can’t hear you over the engine!”

Sharon: “What happened to hiring a gardener?”

Pete: “I’m not made of money, Sharon…”

Sharon: “So how much was the truck?”

