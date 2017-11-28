20 Mind-boggling Photos That Need An Explanation Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Context is everything. Don’t believe us? Just take a look through these absolutely mind-boggling photos. Indeed, the stories behind every single one of these pictures must be incredible. It’s just a shame that we’ll never know them – but the thought of what might have happened is almost as good.

Look, we get it. After all, we also feel unreasonably excited when our skin looks great. Still, we don’t go hopping straight into the bath, fully clothed. Sure, the lighting there might be amazing. But why fill the bath up first? The mind truly boggles.

Clearly, someone’s been out swimming on the lake enough times to warrant installing a toilet in the middle of it. Quite where it goes when you flush, we don’t really want to think about. Let’s just be grateful that whoever’s using this isn’t just going directly in the lake…

