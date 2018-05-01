Moms Are Comparing Their Post-Birth Photos To Kate Middleton’s – And The Results Are Hysterical

ADVERTISEMENT

Typically, giving birth is an experience that few women would choose to replicate in their spare time. After all, it’s often held up as the most painful thing anyone can go through. So, it’s hardly surprising that women don’t usually look their best in the immediate aftermath. Unless you’re a literal princess, that is. And Kate Middleton’s immaculate post-birth pictures have inspired a wave of hilarious comparisons from her fellow moms.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – Prince William and Catherine, or Kate – brought their third child, Louis Arthur Charles, into the world on April 23, 2018. Louis is currently fifth in line to the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles, his father William and his older siblings, George and Charlotte.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newest member of the British royal family arrived at 11:01 a.m that day. And just seven hours later, 36-year-old Kate was seen looking very much the princess – despite the ordeal that she’d been through. Indeed, she was positively glowing on the steps outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT