20 Moron Animals Ruining Perfect Romantic Moments

Sometimes, all you want to do is capture a truly romantic moment with your significant other. And while that’s all well and good, every now and then, a pet or passing animal decides that they want to get in on the action too. The result? These hilarious photobombs. Sorry, folks – the romance will have to wait.

The timing of this photobomb is so perfect. Indeed, it looks like the groom is actually some kind of terrifying half-human, half-owl monster. In another life, he might have found success as a superhero. In fact, don’t be surprised if you see Owl-Man: The Movie hitting theaters soon…

This poor goat clearly just wants the happy couple to share the love. Exactly which one of them he’s got his wide eye on, though, isn’t so obvious. Either way, we don’t think they’ll be too happy to reciprocate…

