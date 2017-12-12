20 Random Objects That Look Like Food But Which You’d Definitely Regret Eating

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us don’t go through life blindly stuffing things into our mouths; that’s a habit we generally grow out of after two years old. Sometimes, though, random objects just resemble food so closely that it can be difficult to tell whether they’re edible or not.

It’s worth taking those extra moments to confirm whether something is safe to chow down on, however. Otherwise, you could end up with a whole lot of regret – especially if you’ve bitten into any of the following delicious-looking items.

Despite what your eyes are telling you, this isn’t a hunk of raw meat: instead, it’s a bar of “peppermint swirl” soap. Or at least, that’s what it was supposed to be. Thankfully, though, we can’t imagine anyone would ever get as far as eating this – as soon as they tried to cook it, in fact, they’d probably realize that something was up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever seen ravioli that looks suspiciously like it has eyes? If not, then we guess you’ve never seen baby stingrays, either. Or, at least, you’ve never looked at them in that way before. And we definitely wouldn’t recommend sneakily taking a bite out of one to see if they taste like pasta.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT