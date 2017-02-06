20 Outrageous Windshield Notes Left By Drivers Who Just Couldn’t Take Any More

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all been there. You pull into the parking lot, only to find every space taken. On its own, that wouldn’t be so bad. But when four of the spaces are taken by just one driver, it’s time to unleash hell. And if you’re anything like these 20 people, that means leaving the world’s most passive-aggressive note on the offending car’s windshield. If you’re struggling for inspiration for your own notes, however, you might want to check out these hilariously brutal takedowns of the world’s worst drivers.

This cunning driver has tapped in to the primal response of the guilty party by making him feel bad about ice cream. It doesn’t get much more brutal than that. After all, can you imagine parking so badly that someone’s ice cream melted because of you? We’re pretty sure we’d never sleep again.

Whoever’s behind this burn is so used to dishing them out that they’ve had it professionally printed on a card. Well, we suppose it’s more efficient. And though it lacks the emotional rage of a handwritten note, it’s hard to argue with the imagery it conjures up.

