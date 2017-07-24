20 Panorama Photography Fails That Unleashed Hell’s Most Abominable Demons

Taking a panoramic photo is undoubtedly an exercise in patience, but at least half the time, the result comes out looking something close to a breathtakingly wide-angle shot of a beautiful landscape. The rest of the time? Yeah, you’re probably going to inadvertently slice off your dog’s head or turn your baby into some kind of freakish human centipede. Fair warning: these horrific panorama attempts may scar your very soul.
The canine-based follow-up to The Elephant Man didn’t perform quite as well at the box office as its iconic predecessor. Probably something to do with how its protagonist looked to have recently emerged from the seventh layer of hell.
Well, we’re not sleeping tonight. Or ever again, really. Yes, there are some things in life you just can’t unsee, and this horrifying creature is right up there with the most mentally scarring of them all. The goat is pretty scary, too. (Joke!)
