20 Times Parents Were Hilariously Cruel To Their Kids

Parents can be surprisingly savage. Indeed, the most brutal and embarrassing put-downs are often the messages and lessons that stick in their children’s mind the longest. Whether it’s thanks to missed curfews, temper tantrums or simply poking fun, the parents featured here have taken punishing their kids to the next level of cruelty and creativity. Sometimes lessons must be learnt in the most uncomfortable of ways.

Maybe it’s the forlorn, teary stares. Or maybe it’s the slightly defiant body language. Whatever it is, we think the only way this punishment is really going to work is if it unites the siblings against their cruel parents.

Apparently this girl was just a naive 12-year-old when her parents hilariously made her pose for this photo. That’s certainly a brutal burn, guys. At least wait until she is old enough for it to be an insult, which we think is around 40.

