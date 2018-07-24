20 People Failing Miserably At Taking Photos Of The Mirrors They’re Selling

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever tried to sell a mirror on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, you’ll know what a pain it is to take a decent picture of it. After all, unless you’re a vampire, chances are you’re going to end up getting yourself in the shot. Fortunately, there are a few ways to deal with it – just don’t ask these people for advice, because they’re failing miserably at it.

This guy gets it. Instead of trying to take a picture without himself in it, he’s just made his mirror as enticing as possible. And from the shaggy green rug to the pose that says, “Paint me like one of your French girls,” we don’t think it’ll take him long to find a buyer.

You’ve got to give the guy credit – he’s clearly gone to some effort to take himself out of the picture. Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked. Yeah, we can’t believe it either. And the result is actually funnier than if he’d just stood in front of the mirror.

