20 People Who’ll Make You Feel Better About The Day You’re Having

Think you’re having a bad day? Just remember, it could always be worse. Indeed, these sad souls have passed the point of no return: the point at which heading home and curling up in bed is all they want to do. Unfortunately for them, they need to clean up their mess first, whether that means fixing a hole in the roof, fixing the hole in their heart, or pulling their body out of a hole. This first guy probably went through all three…
Boss: “What happened, John?”
John: “I did what you asked. It really hurt, actually.”
Boss: “I said I was happy with the numbers this month, they were through the roof.”
John: “Ah. I might need to turn my hearing aid up. My bad.”
When you feel like your life is stuck in a bit of a hole, the only thing that can make it worse is actually being stuck in a hole. This is literally a new low for this woman. What we’re wondering is: just how did she end up there?
