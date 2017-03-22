20 People Who Broke The System By Following The Rules To Absurd Extremes

They say rules are made to be broken. And judging by how crazy some of them are, it’s no surprise. However, following them to their absurd extremes can be even funnier. Indeed, these 20 wise guys and gals clearly know what they’re doing, and it’s hilarious.
If you’re going to leave a note, you’ve got to be more specific. Hang what out, exactly? Indeed, it’s no wonder this unwitting son pegged up the note. We can’t imagine his mom was too happy about it, but she’s only got herself to blame.
“Take some pictures with your selfie stick,” she said. And few could argue that that’s exactly what this obedient husband did. We’re pretty sure this is how selfie sticks work, anyway. Right? What else could they be for?
This Woman Created A Special Space Under The Stairs For Her Dog, And It’s Genius
This Bodybuilder Has Been Accused Of Fat Shaming After Posting A Photo Mocking Another Gymgoer
In 1977 He Didn’t Call Her After Their First Date. But 33 Years On, She Learned The Painful Truth
When This Guy Spotted Mysterious Circles On His Wall, He Realized His Home Was Hiding A Secret
After This Guy Had Got A Vasectomy, He Gave His Wife A Card With Some Astonishing News
When These Two Pit Bulls Were Found Living In A Truck Yard, They Were Too Scared To Even Be Rescued
When This Abused Pit Bull Pup Realized Who Was Adopting Him, His Reaction Was Beyond Words
Three Years After This 15-Year-Old Came Out As Trans, Mom Was Inspired To Join Her On Her Journey
This Family Of 5 Lives In An Old School Bus – But Inside Dad’s Turned It Into A Stunning New Home
Mom’s Instinct Told Her Something Was Very Wrong With Her Baby. Then Nurses’ Faces Said It All
20 Chinese Beauty Secrets That Will Keep You Looking Young
Paul Walker’s Daughter Has Grown Up Now, And She’s Paid Tribute To Her Dad In The Most Inspiring Way