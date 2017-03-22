20 People Who Broke The System By Following The Rules To Absurd Extremes

ADVERTISEMENT

They say rules are made to be broken. And judging by how crazy some of them are, it’s no surprise. However, following them to their absurd extremes can be even funnier. Indeed, these 20 wise guys and gals clearly know what they’re doing, and it’s hilarious.

If you’re going to leave a note, you’ve got to be more specific. Hang what out, exactly? Indeed, it’s no wonder this unwitting son pegged up the note. We can’t imagine his mom was too happy about it, but she’s only got herself to blame.

“Take some pictures with your selfie stick,” she said. And few could argue that that’s exactly what this obedient husband did. We’re pretty sure this is how selfie sticks work, anyway. Right? What else could they be for?

