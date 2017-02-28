20 Perfectly Timed Photos Taken Right Before The Moment Of Doom

ADVERTISEMENT

Life is full of unforeseen disasters. And while they can make life interesting, sometimes, the catastrophe is just too much to handle. Indeed, these 20 moments of impending doom will make you recoil in horror at what’s about to happen. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

We reckon this woman’s expression very nearly sums up her dire circumstances. After all, out of context, you might think she’d just witnessed a fatal accident. Or been told she had some kind of terminal illness. The reality, of course, is far worse. Yes, she’s about to drop her dessert. The horror.

Presumably, this is what happens when you invite a goat over to play. What comes next is likely too graphic to even consider the possibilities. Still, she does at least seem to be reacting in the right way. Indeed, goats aren’t exactly the most common house pet – and it’s not hard to see why.

