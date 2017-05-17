20 Photos Of Animals That Look Set To Drop The Biggest-Selling Records Of The Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine if animals could release albums. Rapping roosters, singing squirrels and bird bands would totally be all the rage. Alas, it’s an idea that will indeed have to stay relegated to the imagination. But judging by these hilarious photos, it’s something the animals clearly want to happen, too. After all, they’ve already got the album artwork covered.

These penguins look way too gangster for their own good. Clearly, they’re about to drop the biggest hip-hop record of the year. And we’d basically be the first in line, because who wouldn’t want to listen to a group of badass penguins rapping about, presumably, eating fish and sliding down snowy slopes?

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like everything else in life, these pandas clearly aren’t taking their album cover shoot seriously. But that’s probably all part of the appeal. Like the sort of jokey, playful boy band that teenage girls fawn over, these lovable creatures will soon be shooting up the charts.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT