20 Photos That Prove Cats Are Evolving To One Day Rule Over All Of Us

We don’t know if you’ve noticed, but in the eyes of the internet, cats are kind of a big deal. We like them. We like when they sit in boxes, we like when they get really fat, and we love it when they freak out at the sight of a cucumber (Google it). But have we been giving cats too much attention? There’s only so much you can stroke a cat’s ego before it thinks it’s on equal footing with us humans. How long until they realize they might even be better than us and the roles begin to reverse? In fact, maybe it’s happening already… anyone else think cucumbers are a little bit scary?
Dave: “How many cats does it take to change a lightbulb? Haha!”
Cat: “Meow many meh meh meh meh meh meh… your jokes aren’t funny Dave.”
Dave: “…”
This cat’s laid-back expression says it all. “Yeah, I bathe here, so what? Did you think it was your hair blocking the sink all the time? You’re bald, John. Now get me a towel.”
