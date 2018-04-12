20 Photos That Prove Kindness Keeps The World Turning

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how bleak the world sometimes seems, you can always rely on the kindness of strangers. Or at least, you can if these folks are anything to go by. They’re proof that there’s always light in the darkness. From acts as simple as helping an elderly lady with her groceries, to talking someone out of committing suicide, kindness truly does keep the world turning.

20. Supermarket stargazing

At some point, we’ve all looked up to the stars in wonder at what mysteries the universe holds. Even within our own solar system, there are plenty of incredible sights to see. But without the right equipment and know-how, few of us are able to. So, this guy’s offer to help people see Saturn from a Walmart parking lot was wonderfully kind.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Janitornication

Gig tickets for major bands can be unbelievably expensive, putting them out of reach of most fans. This school janitor, for instance, simply couldn’t afford the astronomical price to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Fortunately, the students at his school had hearts of gold and banded together to purchase his tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT