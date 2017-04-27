20 Photos That Prove You Should Never Leave Your Pet Alone With The Kids

Everyone knows that pets and kids are an awesome mix – as long as you’re there to supervise, that is. Because leaving your friendly felines or canine companions alone with your offspring is basically a recipe for disaster. Luckily for the rest of us, however, that disaster is often very funny indeed. It’s not always the kids that are the bad influence, though. If you’re not careful, too much time spent alone with the family pets might cause your child to think that they are one and the same. Case in point: this hilarious photo. Then again, perhaps she just really wanted some milk…
The patience some animals have for the tomfoolery of children is astounding. Then again, perhaps this delightful dog just thinks he’s spending the day on some kind of wild theme-park ride. Especially considering how fast the youngster seems to be toddling…
We’d love to say that this cat was feeling kind to allow itself to be used as a racetrack, but let’s not kid ourselves. We all know that really, it’s just too lazy to get up and do anything about it. Still, it only has itself to blame when Lightning McQueen wins the Piston Cup on its back.
