20 Photos That Reveal What Guys Have To Put Up With When Their Wives Are Pregnant

Pregnancy can be an absolute rollercoaster ride for both moms- and dads-to-be. Fortunately, that means there are plenty of highs to go along with the lows. Indeed, not all pregnancy-related problems are anything to worry about – some are just hilarious, as these husbands can attest. Not that they have much room to complain, of course – they aren’t the ones carrying tiny humans around inside themselves…

Husbands and fathers-to-be, we hope you’re not a fan of strawberry. Or chocolate. Or vanilla. Because one of those flavors is basically guaranteed to get devoured when your wife’s pregnant. And the next day, another one, when her cravings change. Basically, the next nine months will be ice cream-free for you.

Pregnancy can wreak havoc on the body, so it’s not uncommon to feel sleepier than usual. And that fatigue can require moms-to-be to take naps in some unusual places. Like this woman, who’s managed to fall asleep at a hockey game. Even while pregnant, we’re not sure how she’s sleeping through that.

