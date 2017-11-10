19 Photos That Prove The Past Was A Totally Terrifying Time To Be Alive

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re feeling gloomy about the state of the world we’re living in today, take solace in the fact that things could be so much worse. Indeed, you could have been alive a hundred years ago – a prospect that, on paper, is utterly terrifying. Just take a look through these images if you don’t believe us. After seeing them, you’ll never have been so glad to be here in the 21st century…

Ever wondered where J.K. Rowling got the inspiration for having Lord Voldemort on the back of Professor Quirrell’s head? We can’t say conclusively that it was this doll, but it’d be a pretty safe bet. After all, both He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named and this two-faced abomination from the 1920s are equally as terrifying.

Santa Claus is a lot jollier these days. Or at least he is, if this picture is anything to go by. Quite how that child isn’t running for the hills, we’ll never know. Maybe kids were just a lot harder to scare back then.

