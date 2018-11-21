20 Brain-melting Photos That’ll Each Make You Do A Double Take

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a lot to be said for being in the right place at the right time. And that extends to taking the perfect photo – even if it’s not what you were originally intending to shoot. Yes, these mind-melting adventures in amazing alignment will surely make you double-take, as your brain slowly catches up to what’s actually going on.

Liev Schreiber has clearly gone method for his next role as a slender young woman. Unfortunately, he hasn’t quite committed fully to the cause, as he’s still rocking that baseball cap and sideburns. Plus, you know, his regular face. Yeah, maybe someone should have a word with the casting director…

Is this actually a chopper for ants? Okay, so it’s really just a matter of perspective, but it takes a few seconds for your brain to catch on. And in those glorious few seconds, it really does look like either the world’s smallest helicopter, or the world’s largest ant. We know which one we’d prefer.

