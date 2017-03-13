20 Police Pups Who Are Trying To Look Tough But Aren’t Fooling Anybody

What did we do to deserve dogs? They love us unconditionally and they’re generally joyous and optimistic. Meanwhile, some of them are even intelligent and resilient enough to be utilized as police dogs. But all the sniffing, searching and savaging skills don’t just pop up overnight. These specialist K-9 units are intensely trained from pup-hood to full-grown bark-machine, and the photographs of their early stages are just too adorable. Take this first brave little woof-warrior, for example. Indeed, don’t you just want to pick him up and carry him around like a handbag? D’awww – you’ll grow into it soon little buddy, don’t worry. In fact, one day you’ll be a fully grown doggo – all proud and strong. Who’ll be laughing then? Not us, of course. We’re too busy dying of cuteness overload.
Dog: “Is K-9 now?”
Cop: “Not yet, kid. You’re still just a pup”
Dog: “When is K-9?”
Cop: “Not until you take down your first bad guy”
Dog: “Bring pup bad guy. Pup not scared. Pup will bite and bark. Yip!”
Dog: “Bark the police coming straight from the underground. A young pupper got it bad cos I’m brown.”
Cop: “Did you have to teach him to rap? It’s super inappropriate Clive. He keeps barking Alphabet Aerobics when I do roadside DUI tests.”
A Guy Found This Little Stray By A Box On The Street, And She Refused To Let Him Go
20 Sneaky Cat Burglars Who Got Caught In The Act
This Giraffe Was On Birth Control And Menopausal – But One Day Carers Got A Stunning Surprise
This Girl Was Found Near Death In A Garbage Pile. But 3 Years After Being Adopted, She’s Transformed
20 Caddyshack Facts That Even Its Most Dedicated Fans Don’t Know
The Oldest WWII Vet Alive Was Set To Lose His Home – So He Needed Help To See Out His Days In Peace
These Are The Most Extreme Transformations Christian Bale Has Gone Through For Movie Roles
Six Months After Rio’s $12B Olympics, Its Abandoned Venues Now Lie In Crumbling Ruins
The 20 Funniest Notes To Robbers By People Who’ve Had It Up To Here With Thieving Jerks
When This Dirt Biker Spotted A Helmet On The Trail, It Led Him To A Distressing Discovery
This 16-Year-Old Guy Took A Ride Home With A Stranger – And Got A Life-Changing Payback
The 20 Funniest Cosplay Creations That Were Actually Ingenious