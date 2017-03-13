20 Police Pups Who Are Trying To Look Tough But Aren’t Fooling Anybody

ADVERTISEMENT

What did we do to deserve dogs? They love us unconditionally and they’re generally joyous and optimistic. Meanwhile, some of them are even intelligent and resilient enough to be utilized as police dogs. But all the sniffing, searching and savaging skills don’t just pop up overnight. These specialist K-9 units are intensely trained from pup-hood to full-grown bark-machine, and the photographs of their early stages are just too adorable. Take this first brave little woof-warrior, for example. Indeed, don’t you just want to pick him up and carry him around like a handbag? D’awww – you’ll grow into it soon little buddy, don’t worry. In fact, one day you’ll be a fully grown doggo – all proud and strong. Who’ll be laughing then? Not us, of course. We’re too busy dying of cuteness overload.

Dog: “Is K-9 now?”

Cop: “Not yet, kid. You’re still just a pup”

Dog: “When is K-9?”

Cop: “Not until you take down your first bad guy”

Dog: “Bring pup bad guy. Pup not scared. Pup will bite and bark. Yip!”

Dog: “Bark the police coming straight from the underground. A young pupper got it bad cos I’m brown.”

Cop: “Did you have to teach him to rap? It’s super inappropriate Clive. He keeps barking Alphabet Aerobics when I do roadside DUI tests.”

