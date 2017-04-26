20 Punny Cosplay Ideas That You’ll Just Have To Try

ADVERTISEMENT

Costume parties can be such a drag. After all, there are only so many times that you can tolerate seeing people turn up in the same old outfits. Thankfully, there are people out there injecting life into the party with outfits like these awesome pun-based get-ups. Full marks if you understand them all straight away – but beware, there are some examples of subtle genius here.

It looks like these friends both had puns on the brain when deciding on their costumes. And while the breadwinner is inventive, the victor here is clearly the dust bunny. It’s simple but it just works so well.

Coming up with new costumes at Halloween can be tricky. After all, pretty much everything that can be done has been done by now – so originality like this has to be commended. Who runs the world? Bees, of course.

