At some point or another, we’ve all experienced that “light bulb” moment – when inspiration and genius collide in a perfect, beautiful explosion of quick-thinking virtuosity. Of course, for most of us, it tends to happen a few hours, or even days, late. We’re always wisest after the fact, after all. But for some lucky people, that stroke of brilliance comes at exactly the right time.
It happens to the best of us. No matter how careful you are, smartphones aren’t exactly the most resilient of objects. One dodgy landing, and hey presto – your screen is shattered, doomed to irritate you until the end of time. Unless you’re as quick-thinking as this genius individual, that is.
Unsurprisingly, our first thought after accidentally putting a hole in our wall isn’t to draw Cookie Monster around it. But if it was, we’d probably be far less annoyed about the damage we’d caused. It’s fortunate for this guy, then, that he had his fast-thinking friend around to salvage the situation.
-
20 Quick-Thinking Comedians Who Got The Last Laugh
-
Divers Found This Tin Pot On A Centuries-Old Shipwreck, And What Was Inside It Is Mindblowing
-
On Their First Date, He Suddenly Stood Up And Collapsed – And Then She Couldn’t Find A Pulse
-
After This Pit Bull Was Thrown From A Truck In A Terrible Crash, Rescuers Rushed To Help Him
-
20 Secrets About Grace VanderWaal That Even The Biggest America’s Got Talent Fans Won’t Know
-
After More Than A Decade With Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Has Revealed The Truth About Their Marriage
-
This Man Was Looking For Food Somewhere In China When He Spotted A Stomach-Turning Sight
-
10 Years After Their Children Were Swept Away By The Tsunami, They Were Sent A Life-Changing Photo
-
Every Day For 37 Years, This Man Planted Seeds In The Same Location. His Life’s Work Is Breathtaking
-
40 Years After A Baby Was Abandoned At A Hospital, Her Mom’s Illicit Affair Came Back To Bite Her
-
It Took Weeks For People To Finally Help This Dog, And When They Looked Closer They Were Horrified
-
This 12-Year-Old Was Home Alone When She Secretly Started Filming A Man Prowling Around The Backyard