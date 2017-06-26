20 Quick-Thinking Comedians Who Got The Last Laugh

ADVERTISEMENT

At some point or another, we’ve all experienced that “light bulb” moment – when inspiration and genius collide in a perfect, beautiful explosion of quick-thinking virtuosity. Of course, for most of us, it tends to happen a few hours, or even days, late. We’re always wisest after the fact, after all. But for some lucky people, that stroke of brilliance comes at exactly the right time.

It happens to the best of us. No matter how careful you are, smartphones aren’t exactly the most resilient of objects. One dodgy landing, and hey presto – your screen is shattered, doomed to irritate you until the end of time. Unless you’re as quick-thinking as this genius individual, that is.

Unsurprisingly, our first thought after accidentally putting a hole in our wall isn’t to draw Cookie Monster around it. But if it was, we’d probably be far less annoyed about the damage we’d caused. It’s fortunate for this guy, then, that he had his fast-thinking friend around to salvage the situation.

