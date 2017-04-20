Real Life Examples of Glitches in the Matrix

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no two ways about it. Sometimes the universe just can’t cope with the sheer variety of human experiences. The result? Glitches in the Matrix so distressing that they will make you question life, reality and everything else you ever held to be true. Don’t say we didn’t warn you…

Imagine you’re out shopping only to look up and see this. You might feel the urgent need to dive into the nearest optometrist to get your eyes tested. Or see the nearest psychiatrist to make sure you aren’t just losing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

At some point, you’re going to start believing that The Matrix was actually a documentary. After all, looking at this pair, it seems that there’s no way this is anything other than a glitch in the code that makes up our universe. The truth is out there…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT