Sometimes, to the outsider’s eye, life in Russia can seem like something from an alternate dimension. Indeed, if you think Vladimir Putin bedspreads and posing in heaps of trash (or a puddle) is normal, then perhaps you might feel like moving there. But for everyone else, it only exacerbates the country’s reputation for the ridiculous. And yet, these 20 crazy photos may just pique your curiosity enough to pay the country a visit…
Part of being a successful ruler is having the people adore you. And what better way to achieve that goal than merchandising your likeness? Yes, apparently you can purchase Vladimir Putin rugs in Russia. And then pose on them topless, to really show off your love for your president. Imagine having Donald Trump rugs…
There’s so much going on in this photo that it might take your brain a while to process it all. Indeed, the longer you look, the worse it gets. Never mind the sausages – although on second thought, you probably should mind them – what’s that guy in the background doing? Why is the woman dressed like a bumblebee? And what’s with the numbers all over the dude’s jacket? Yes, we could stare at this photo for days and still be baffled.
