19 Shamelessly Gross Things Couples Do After They’ve Been With Each Other For Way Too Long

When you first enter a new relationship, you usually do all you can to hide your true self. By which we mean all your most repulsive actions, like popping your pimples or breaking wind. But as time goes on and you grow more comfortable with your partner, all those boundaries will just disappear. And then you’ll both indulge in those sometimes really rather gross habits together – ones like the following examples, in fact.
19. Stopping shaving
When you’ve been in a relationship for a while, the desire to shave becomes, well, just a bit less urgent. In fact, eventually you’ll probably just give up depilating your face, legs or armpits altogether, only whipping out the razor for special occasions. But, fortunately for you, your partner probably couldn’t care less.
18. Farting in front of each other
You know you’re truly settled into your relationship when you have fart comfort. Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. And while passing gas in front of your partner for the first time may be mortifying, your other half will likely be happy that the floodgates are now open. Plus, farting is really nothing to be embarrassed about – everyone does it, after all.
