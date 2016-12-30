Whether you know him from Walker, Texas Ranger or his explosive martial arts career, Chuck Norris is the badass you don’t want to cross in a fight. In fact, his toughness is so intense that even the Gods themselves bow down in his wake. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at these 20 totally, 100 percent scientifically proven facts that prove just how rock solid this actor really is.
20. Forget evolution, creatures have survived today because Chuck Norris let them live
While many theologians and scientists argue over the merits of Creationism and Darwinism, both camps are sadly wrong. Indeed, the only theory of evolution that exists is the list of creatures Norris decides not to roundhouse into oblivion. Some say the woolly mammoth met its end after it looked at the actor the wrong way in a bar.
19. We have Norris to thank for Mount Rushmore
Mount Rushmore may stand as a tribute to America’s greatest presidents, but it was only possible thanks to Chuck Norris. According to eye witnesses, Norris snuck into the Black Hills mountain range in the dead of night armed only with a bottle opener and a drywall trowel. By the morning, he returned with the famous monument carved into the rock and the opener reduced to a nub.
These Guys Gutted A Basement In Chinatown And Unearthed A 1920s Dungeon With An Illicit History
20 Then And Now Street Art Transformations That Will Make Your Jaw Hit The Floor
Inside This Incredible 6,000-Year-Old Tree Is Something Saturday Nights Are Made For
When Archaeologists Explored This Overlooked Greek Hill, They Ended Up Discovering An Ancient City
Three Decades On, Here’s What The One Day At A Time Cast Look Like Now
These Are The 20 Most Bizarre Pop Culture Conspiracy Theories Of All Time
This 11-Year-Old Kid Is Inspiring New York Subway Riders In The Most Selfless Way
Archaeologists Unearthed This 3,000-Year-Old Settlement That Gives Us Unique Access To A Lost People
20 Surprising Stars Who’ve Done Time Behind Bars
These Harrowing Before-And-After Images Of Aleppo Reveal The Tragic Effects Of Syria’s Civil War
Nobody Can Make Sense Of WTF Is Going On Between Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian
20 Mind-blowing Star Wars Facts You’d Have To Be A Jedi Master To Know