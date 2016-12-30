ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you know him from Walker, Texas Ranger or his explosive martial arts career, Chuck Norris is the badass you don’t want to cross in a fight. In fact, his toughness is so intense that even the Gods themselves bow down in his wake. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at these 20 totally, 100 percent scientifically proven facts that prove just how rock solid this actor really is.

20. Forget evolution, creatures have survived today because Chuck Norris let them live

While many theologians and scientists argue over the merits of Creationism and Darwinism, both camps are sadly wrong. Indeed, the only theory of evolution that exists is the list of creatures Norris decides not to roundhouse into oblivion. Some say the woolly mammoth met its end after it looked at the actor the wrong way in a bar.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. We have Norris to thank for Mount Rushmore

Mount Rushmore may stand as a tribute to America’s greatest presidents, but it was only possible thanks to Chuck Norris. According to eye witnesses, Norris snuck into the Black Hills mountain range in the dead of night armed only with a bottle opener and a drywall trowel. By the morning, he returned with the famous monument carved into the rock and the opener reduced to a nub.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT