20 Silly Cases Of People Seeing Faces In Everyday Places

If you’ve ever looked at an inanimate object and seen a face staring back at you, then you’ve experienced the phenomenon that is pareidolia. Most of you will instantly know what we’re talking about, but if you’ve never experienced this superbly silly sensation, then take a look through these 20 hilarious cases and find out what pareidolia is all about.

20. This upturned bathtub

This poor bathtub looks totally dismayed with its current predicament. And you can’t really blame it: like a turtle stranded on its back, it has no way of righting itself again. In fact, we’ve never seen a more appropriate instance of pareidolia.

19. These bored boxes

Being a box can’t be the most exciting thing in the world. Just look at these cardboard fellows, for instance, who are clearly bored out of their minds. Either that, or they’re hatching an evil plan, pressing their fingertips, or flaps, together.

