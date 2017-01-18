Back in 2016, picture messaging platform Snapchat introduced its latest, revolutionary lens filter: face swapping. Following in the wake of the vomiting rainbow and kitty whiskers lenses, the filter did exactly what it said on the tin: swapping your features with those of your friend, pet, or basically anything with a face. Inevitably, this led to some seriously messed up photos, as people tried face swapping with babies, animals, children’s toys and God knows what else. These nightmare-inducing face swaps will make you never want to use Snapchat again…
Next time someone accuses you of getting mouthy with them, you can tell them that at least it’s not as bad as this pic. We’re not quite sure why the guy’s whole face didn’t register on the camera, rather than just his mouth. Whatever the answer, the results have basically scarred us for life.
This is what happens when dads get hold of Snapchat. We don’t know which face is more terrifying. Actually, yes we do: the vacant expression on that huge, human-sized doll is going to haunt our dreams for months to come.
