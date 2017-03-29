20 Tattoo Cover-Up Jobs That Just Made Things Worse

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting a tattoo is, of course, not a decision that should be taken lightly. It will stay with you for life, so the best idea is to think long and hard and decide if it is what you really want. These guys, though, didn’t heed that advice. What’s worse is that they seem to perpetually suffer the same problem. How many times can you cover up a cover-up, guys? The first example is a pretty smart idea, but it is a ridiculous image to have on your body for life. Take a peek(achu)…

When Pokemon meets Bob Ross you get this ingenious and adorable piece of art. Our one complaint is the addition of a beer bottle. Don’t ruin our childhood with your tattoos! Pikachu is too pure for your debauchery!

Doug: “Hey, you know how everyone calls me Party Dog?”

Alan: “No.”

Doug: “Hahaha… I’m gonna get a bad tattoo, then one day maybe I’ll be able to afford a cool cover-up.”

Alan: “Why not just wait until then?”

Doug: *Points two thumbs at himself* “Party Dog!”

After falling in love with Ralph over a game of polo, this guy celebrated by immortalizing the occasion in ink. Unfortunately, Ralph then ran away with an investment banker named Marmaduke. Our poor protagonist works for Ralph Lauren now, though, so it was an easy fix.

