20 Tattoo Fails So Bad They’ll Leave You In Stitches

Getting a tattoo generally isn’t something you want to have remorse over. After all, unlike eating a bad burrito or stubbing your toe, the aftereffects aren’t going to go away any time soon. Yes, barring any painful removal procedures or costly cover-ups, you’re basically stuck with your ink forever – so it’s probably a good idea to make sure you get it spot-on the first time. But from ill-advised forehead tattoos to more misspellings than we care to count, these 20 people definitely didn’t do it right the first time round.

20. A bad fit

These puzzle pieces almost fit together, which – let’s be honest – is probably even worse than them being totally different shapes. After all, now you can tell that the tattooed person really tried to come up with two complementary pieces but didn’t quite get it right. Unless, of course, there’s some symbolism to the parts never being able to meet, of course…

19. Ice cream on your face

We’re unlikely to have been the first ones to have told her this, but that tattoo is just not cool. Writing “Brrr” on it somehow doesn’t make it any better, either. And quite why lightning is shooting out of the ice cream is beyond us. Of course, all of this is secondary to the fact that the ink is on her face – meaning everyone can now see that she’s prone to bad decisions.

