20 Teens Who Bought Prom Dresses Online And Lived To Regret It

Ordering clothes online is a sure-fire recipe for disaster. Before you even get to the problem of sizing, there’s pretty much no way to know if what you’re ordering will look the same in real life as it does on a webpage. So when it comes to something as important as your prom dress, you’ll probably want to order it in person – otherwise, you could end up in the same horrifying situation as these unfortunate teens.
With prom season coming up, just reminding everyone why you shouldn't order your prom dress online.. pic.twitter.com/J3KxTUkkN2
— Han (@hannnahhnicolee) April 6, 2017
Poor Han here looks seconds away from bursting into tears at the sight of how her prom dress has turned out. In fact, she reckons that’s exactly what she did – and who can blame her? Let’s just hope she left enough time to go out and buy a replacement.
pretty sure I cried after that picture was taken, I was SO mad😂😂
— Han (@hannnahhnicolee) April 6, 2017
since prom is coming up make sure that you don't order your dress online 😂💃 pic.twitter.com/jvxnxhJrJ0
— Morgan Morris (@Morgan_Morris29) March 27, 2016
Something about this doesn’t look quite right. Maybe it’s the oddly shiny hems, or the weirdly transparent top-section. Yeah, it’s definitely the top. Never mind the poor girl who ordered this – who on earth would send it out thinking it’d be acceptable?
