The 20 Most Unfortunately Placed Ads Ever Seen While Traveling

Advertising is a tricky business. But once you’ve managed to get past all the hurdles of crafting the perfect graphic, that appeals in just the right way to just the right demographic, the least you can do is make sure it ends up in the right place. Alas, the masterminds behind these ads clearly didn’t think things through far enough. We bet you’ve probably seen one or two of these while traveling…

Good advice, bus. Well, we guess it was intended to be good advice on quitting smoking, until theory turned into reality and the most unfortunate placement of all time occurred. We have a feeling the school bus might have been empty for a while after the kids saw this.

You’d think that marketers would take into account where the final ad was going to end up when designing it. In fact, it seems they definitely don’t: how else can you explain this terrifying error? Unless, of course, it’s actually an advert for a Rugrats/Terminator crossover.

