Sometimes you just have to laugh, otherwise you might cry. And that’s perhaps never truer than at the start of a new year, when winter blues and the prospect of another year of work or school – not to mention World War III – hangs heavy. Thank goodness then, for this list of 20 things which are so utterly pointless that they have now actually found a purpose – and that is to make you laugh.

20. Stupid spy hole

Peepholes are so handy for checking who’s at the door without being seen. Most of the time. But not this time, it seems.

19. Ramp to nowhere

This handy ramp for wheelchair or stroller users has a specially installed set of stairs at the end to help give disabled people a real challenge and encourage babies to start walking early. You can also wheel your chair up the ramp and admire the beautiful view of freshly cut grass and dirty fence.

