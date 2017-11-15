There are some things in life that are truly better left unseen. Thanks to the wonders of Google, though, all those things are now at our fingertips – and human curiosity is a very powerful force. But, if you can, at least try to stay away from these 20 search terms. After all, some may have the power to land you in jail; the results of others, meanwhile, may just simply scar you for life. Either way, they’re definitely best avoided.
20. Your symptoms
We’ve all been there: bedridden, too ill to move, coughing up our lungs and barely able to speak. But no matter how bad things feel, the last thing you want to do is Google your symptoms. After all, where the internet is concerned, pretty much everything leads to cancer. Sore throat? Throat cancer. Stubbed your toe and now your nail’s gone black? Toe cancer. You’re much better off just seeing an actual doctor if your health doesn’t improve.
19. How to make a bomb
Curiosity really can get the best of us at times. After all, where’s the harm in just finding out how to make a bomb? You’re only trying to reassure yourself that it’s actually super difficult. But no matter how desperate you are to know, do not, under absolutely any circumstances, Google it. Call us cynical or paranoid, but let’s face it: you’re going to end up on a list somewhere, your every web search monitored until you die.
-
These Celebs Told Their Kids Their Halloween Candy Had Gone – And The Reactions Were Very Revealing
-
When This 2-Year-Old With Autism Went Missing, The Searchers Found Prints That Meant He Wasn't Alone
-
When Storm Ophelia Struck Ireland, It Unearthed Some Creepy 1,000-Year-Old Remains
-
48 Years After The Infamous Murders, The Youngest Member Of The Manson Family Has Broken Her Silence
-
20 Things You Should Never Search For In Google
-
This Woman Kept The Same Hair Style For 37 Years. Then A Makeover Left Her Looking Decades Younger
-
After CCTV Captured Footage Of This Man At A Roadside, Police Knew They Had To Make An Arrest
-
A Little Girl Lost Her Entire Family Due To A Simple Mistake With An Everyday Food.
-
After These Dogs Were Stuffed Into Bags On A Bike, They Could So Easily Have Met A Horrific End
-
After A Rescuer Got A Call About A Barking Dog, He Found An Animal With Its Life In The Balance
-
This Man Thought His Pets Had Died In Hurricane Harvey. Then He Wept When He Saw Them In The Ruins
-
This Dog Was Starving To Death And Wouldn’t Let Anyone Close. Then One Man Tried To Gain Her Trust