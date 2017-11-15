20 Things You Should Never Search For In Google

ADVERTISEMENT

There are some things in life that are truly better left unseen. Thanks to the wonders of Google, though, all those things are now at our fingertips – and human curiosity is a very powerful force. But, if you can, at least try to stay away from these 20 search terms. After all, some may have the power to land you in jail; the results of others, meanwhile, may just simply scar you for life. Either way, they’re definitely best avoided.

20. Your symptoms

We’ve all been there: bedridden, too ill to move, coughing up our lungs and barely able to speak. But no matter how bad things feel, the last thing you want to do is Google your symptoms. After all, where the internet is concerned, pretty much everything leads to cancer. Sore throat? Throat cancer. Stubbed your toe and now your nail’s gone black? Toe cancer. You’re much better off just seeing an actual doctor if your health doesn’t improve.

19. How to make a bomb

Curiosity really can get the best of us at times. After all, where’s the harm in just finding out how to make a bomb? You’re only trying to reassure yourself that it’s actually super difficult. But no matter how desperate you are to know, do not, under absolutely any circumstances, Google it. Call us cynical or paranoid, but let’s face it: you’re going to end up on a list somewhere, your every web search monitored until you die.

