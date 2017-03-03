20 Times Siblings Were The Definition Of Evil

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are lucky enough to have a sibling it can be an experience like no other. They can be your closest confidant. They will share a lot of your most important life experiences. And they probably have a similar sense of humor to your own. But for all the great stuff, man do they know how to push your buttons. What’s more, when it comes to getting in trouble with mom and dad they’ll sell you down the river without an ounce of guilt. Here are some of our favorite sibling monsters. They prove that being a sister or a brother is a battle – and one you can’t always win.

Fall, did you? Ha! Want some sibling sympathy? No chance. They’re already laughing about the crocodile that’s sneaking up behind you. It’s one less sibling to squeeze into the back of the Hyundai on the way home.

Speaking of crocs, how about some crocs to the chops little bro? BOOM! Dad’s face is a picture of shock and worry. But his victorious clenched fist says, “She’s gonna be the next Ronda Rousey!”

