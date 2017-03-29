20 Times Students Taught Their Teachers A Lesson

High-school senior pranks are basically the cornerstone of education, right? Okay, so maybe all the classes, exams and grades play their part too. But at the end of it all, there’s nothing quite like blowing off a little steam with a hilariously epic prank. And sometimes, students can get seriously creative.
Want to annoy your principal, but are worried about going too far? Simple. Just hire a mariachi band to follow them around. Indeed, that’s exactly what these students did. Thankfully, their principal seemed to take it in her stride.
In 2014 the seniors at Southern Guildford High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, decided that they might be able to make a little money out of their graduation. So they snapped a photo and posted it to Craigslist, where they offered their school for sale at an appropriate $2,014. And the generous sellers even offered the underclassmen as part of the deal.
Moms Leave Their Babies Asleep In Sub-Zero Weather – And The Reason Why Has Swept The Internet
The 26,000-Year-Old Footprints In This Cave Offer A Glimpse Of The Earliest Human-Dog Relationships
Years After This Elephant Was Separated From Her Mom As A Baby, Rescuers Made A Stunning Discovery
Harry Potter’s Viktor Krum Has Totally Transformed Himself, And You Might Not Even Recognize Him Now
In 1987 This Disgraced Politician Did The Unimaginable In Front Of TV Cameras
20 Crazed Cats Who Are Definitely In Touch With Their Satanic Side
After A Grieving Mom Found A Heartless Note On Her Daughter’s Memorial, A Man Pulled Over In His Car
20 Strange Facts About Johnny Depp That Reveal What He’s Really Like
This Starving Baby Elephant Was So Thin That A Rescuer Didn’t Know If She’d Make It
This Shipping Container May Look Ordinary From The Outside, But Inside It’s A Stunning Family Home
20 Behind-The-Scenes Facts From The Big Bang Theory That Even The Geekiest Fans Don’t Know
This Guy Was Driving In Sub-Zero Weather When He Spotted A Frozen Bundle By The Roadside