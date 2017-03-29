20 Times Students Taught Their Teachers A Lesson

ADVERTISEMENT

High-school senior pranks are basically the cornerstone of education, right? Okay, so maybe all the classes, exams and grades play their part too. But at the end of it all, there’s nothing quite like blowing off a little steam with a hilariously epic prank. And sometimes, students can get seriously creative.

Want to annoy your principal, but are worried about going too far? Simple. Just hire a mariachi band to follow them around. Indeed, that’s exactly what these students did. Thankfully, their principal seemed to take it in her stride.

In 2014 the seniors at Southern Guildford High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, decided that they might be able to make a little money out of their graduation. So they snapped a photo and posted it to Craigslist, where they offered their school for sale at an appropriate $2,014. And the generous sellers even offered the underclassmen as part of the deal.

